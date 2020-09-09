The Kansas Department of Health and Environment identified the University of Kansas football team as an active COVID-19 cluster, according to new cluster data released Wednesday.
There are 14 positive cases on the team, according to Kansas health officials.
Dan Beckler, KU associate athletic director for public relations, told the Kansan the 14 active cases reported by KDHE are the total number of positive results from the previous 28 days of testing within the program. Beckler said there are currently three active COVID-19 cases among football players.
Kansas football’s season opener this Saturday against Coastal Carolina remains as scheduled, Beckler said.
No other KU clusters were identified in the data.
KDHE identified two additional clusters in Lawrence, both in long-term care facilities. Bridge Haven Memory Care has at least eight confirmed cases, and Pioneer Ridge Health & Rehab has at least 46 confirmed cases.
This is the first time the KDHE has released locations of active COVID-19 clusters. Previously, Kansas only publicized the number of cases in specific sectors. Local health departments could decide whether to release the location of outbreaks.
The data represents only active outbreak sites and is not retroactive, KDHE Sec. Lee Norman previously said at a press conference.
The Kansas health department identified seven Greek life houses at Kansas State University as active outbreak sites. The Douglas County health department previously placed nine KU Greek life houses under quarantine order, but none of the houses affected appear on KDHE’s outbreak list.
KU confirmed at least 546 positive cases on campus from its mandatory entrance testing — an overall positivity rate of 2.42%. Most of the confirmed cases came from Greek life.
It was initially reported on August 21 that Kansas football had a total of 40 positive tests since they have returned to campus. However, those 40 positive tests included individuals who tested positive multiple times.
The Douglas County health department reported 179 new cases of coronavirus Tuesday, bringing the total active cases in the county to 717. Overall, the county has seen more than 1,700 cases of the coronavirus since the pandemic began.
The state of Kansas announced 496 new cases since Monday, bringing the state total to 47,410 cases since the pandemic began.