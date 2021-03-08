The Kansas House of Representatives approved a bill allowing student athletes at postsecondary educational institutions to receive compensation for the use of their name, image, likeness rights or athletic reputation.
The bill, sponsored by the House Judiciary Committee, received a majority with 95 votes in favor, and 29 votes against. The bill allows Kansas universities to keep up with the recruiting competition from states such as Florida and California that have similar laws.
“This makes long overdue changes to put our student athletes in charge of the value of their own name, image, and likeness rather than athletic corporations,” said Rep. Brandon Woodard, D-Olathe and Lenexa. “This is where collegiate athletics are headed, and this bill will keep us ahead of changes coming from the federal government.”
Lizzy Mills, a University of Kansas senior studying journalism, is a communications intern in the KU Athletics Communications and Marketing Department. She said passing this bill is good for college athletes, but said she has concerns about equal opportunities for female athletes.
“This is also even more relevant to female athletes who don’t have the same opportunities post-grad in professional sports that men have, so many of these women sacrifice a lot for their sport and their program,” Mills said. “I can tell you from experience playing at a collegiate level for a year that it often doesn’t feel worth it in the end when you realize how much of your academic time you sacrificed for your sport.”
The bill must be passed through the Kansas Senate before it can be enacted.
“It’s time to pay the players,” said Woodard.
KU Athletics did not respond for comment by the time of publication.