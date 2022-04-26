For the first time in state history, a Kansas district court judge on Monday struck down the state's redrawn congressional map. The judge found that the Republican-drawn map violated the Kansas Constitution because of partisan gerrymandering.
Wyandotte County District Court Judge Bill Klapper ruled Monday that using the redrawn map in elections would be unconstitutional because of the way it dilutes minority votes and favors the Republican Party.
The map, called Ad Astra 2, was drawn by Republicans in the Kansas legislature. The map divides Wyandotte County into two districts, a move which opponents say was intended to dilute minority votes and favor Republican candidates.
Legislators also moved Lawrence, which is seen as a Democratic stronghold, into District 1, the state's largest district which includes much of rural western Kansas. Lawrence is currently located in District 2, which can be competitive between Democrats and Republicans in statewide elections. If Lawrence moves to District 1, the city's liberal-leaning voters will be of little help to Democrats going against Republicans in statewide races.
"The Court has no difficulty finding, as a factual matter, that Ad Astra 2 is an intentional, effective pro-Republican gerrymander that systemically dilutes the votes of Democratic Kansans," Klapper wrote in the decision.
Because of the decision, the Kansas legislature is now tasked with redrawing the map, but the case is set to be appealed to the Kansas Supreme Court, which will ultimately decide whether the map is implemented.
In the decision, Klapper described a sharp racial divide and effort to dilute minority voting power in the map that could not have been drawn without intent.
"The Court therefore concludes that Ad Astra 2 intentionally and effectively dilutes minority votes in violation of the Kansas Constitution’s guarantee of equal protection," Klapper said in the decision.
The ACLU of Kansas, one of the organizations that filed a lawsuit against the map when it was passed by the legislature in January, praised Klapper’s decision.
“We are thankful that Judge Klapper saw this map for what it was – a deliberate attempt to silence the political voices of Democratic and minority Kansans,” said Sharon Brett, the ACLU of Kansas’ legal director, in a statement Monday.
Republicans were quick to dismiss the decision, saying that the case will be appealed to the Kansas Supreme Court.
“It is not surprising that a partisan Democrat judge sided with Laura Kelly’s east coast special interest groups to usurp lawfully enacted maps approved by a super majority of the people’s representatives,” said Republican legislators Ron Ryckman of Olathe, Blaine Finch of Ottawa and Dan Hawkins of Wichita in a joint statement.
The case is set to go to the Kansas Supreme Court, which will need to make a final decision on the map before the primary election filing deadline on June 1.
“This is an attempt by politicians to choose their voters, rather than have voters choose their politicians,” Brett said. “We’re literally fighting for our democracy.”
Sophia Belshe is a University of Kansas senior from Overland Park, Kan., studying journalism and political science.