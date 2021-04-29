The U.S. Census released early results from its 2020 count, revealing Kansas’ new population and growth data. The data confirmed that Kansas will keep its four U.S. House seats and that the state’s population is growing slowly.
Kansas’ population has grown by nearly 3% since 2010, which is lower than the national average growth of 7.1% and the state’s smallest population increase since 1900. There are reportedly 2.9 million residents in Kansas, according to the data released by the Census Bureau -- almost 85,000 more than reported in 2010.
The 2020 census was fraught with controversy. The Trump administration previously administered directives to exclude undocumented immigrants from the number used when dividing seats in the House, but the Biden administration reversed this in early 2020.
Outreach for the census, which counts every resident in the United States every 10 years, was hindered by the COVID-19 pandemic. In early March, the Census Bureau outlined the unprecedented challenges it faced collecting 2020 results, including suspended operations, field workers facing peak wildfire and hurricane season and a less responsive public.
More results, including more detailed demographic results, will be released in August. When these results are released, Kansas’ Republican-controlled legislature and Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly will begin what is likely to be a contentious redrawing of the state’s political boundaries.