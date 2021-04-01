Kansans over the age of 16 are now eligible to get the Covid-19 vaccination as the state moved into Phase 5 Monday, becoming the eighth state that has opened eligibility to all people. However, appointments are still proving to be hard to find.
Mary Stenger, a University of Kansas sophomore, said she has been looking for a vaccine in Douglas County and in her hometown of St. Charles, Mo., but has found no luck in weeks of searching. Stenger works in the university’s residence halls and said she has been qualified for vaccination since Phase 2.
“I saw some other people getting it and I knew that I was qualified for Phase 2 so I felt frustrated,” Stenger said. “I didn’t really know what to do.”
Now with the widened eligibility, Stenger has received her first dose and will receive her second within the next month. Douglas County completed its largest day of vaccinations March 24, administering doses to 4,092 residents, according to 41 Action News.
Those who qualified in the earlier phases are still being prioritized. At KU vaccination sites, the focus remains on faculty and staff, but some students are now eligible to be vaccinated, according to Erinn Barcomb-Peterson, KU’s director for news and media relations. At this point, most students are encouraged to find appointments in local pharmacies and clinics, Barcomb-Peterson said.
On Monday, 600,000 Kansans (in a state with 2.9 million people) became eligible for vaccination once Phase 3 and Phase 4 were combined in the rollout, but accessibility to appointments has still been an issue.
Matt O’Donnell, a KU junior from Evergreen, Ill., said he has been trying to find vaccination appointments for the past week, but has found that most appointments were taken two weeks in advance. O’Donnell, who is qualified for Phase 5 of vaccinations, said he looked at pharmacy sites and local health departments, but found it difficult to find anything available. He said the sites did not contain phone numbers.
“My family has been pushing me to do it,” said O’Donnell. “My sister just had a kid so she wants me to be vaccinated so I can hang out at their house.”
Kansas ranks among the 20 states with the lowest percentage of vaccines administered of those received from the national government. Vaccine distribution continues to rise steadily as the Biden administration has ramped up production.
“With the anticipated increase in supply from the federal government, we must get every dose of vaccine into arms quickly,” Gov. Laura Kelly said in a statement on the governor’s website. “I strongly encourage every Kansan to get the Covid-19 vaccine so we can get back to school, back to work, and back to normal.”
Kansas’s Find My Vaccine website can connect individuals to vaccination locations near them.