Douglas County residents cast their votes at the polls and by mail Tuesday.
A few local races, such as Douglas County district attorney and Kansas House District 10, were decided Tuesday, as there were no opposition from another political party.
The Kansan will be updating throughout the night results from the Kansas primary election. Check here for updates.
District Attorney
Suzanne Valdez, a University of Kansas law professor, won the race for Douglas County District Attorney with roughly 40% of the vote and 97% of precincts reporting.
Valdez defeated Cooper Overstreet and incumbent Charles Branson, who earned 33% and 28% of the vote, respectively. Branson held the position for 16 years.
The primary decided the new Douglas County district attorney, as no Republican candidate filed in the race.
Douglas County Sheriff
Democrat Jay Armbrister won the race for Douglas County Sheriff with roughly 40% of the vote over Democrats Doug Woods and Dale Flory, who have 31% and 29% of the vote, respectively. 97% of precincts were reporting.
No Republicans filed for this race, so the winner of the Democratic nomination will go into the general election unopposed.
Douglas County Commission
Nancy Thellman is leading the Democratic race for District 2 of the Douglas County Commission. Brett LaRue was the only Republican to file for District 2 County Commission and won the nomination.
Shannon Portillo, a KU administrator and associate professor, is leading the Democratic race for District 3 County Commission with roughly 57% of the vote. Pat McDermott is leading the Republican race for District 3 County Commission with roughly 56% of the vote, with 95% of precincts reporting.
Douglas County Clerk, Treasurer and Register of Deeds
Incumbent Jamie Shew ran unopposed and won the Democratic nomination for county clerk. He does not face a Republican challenger in the general election.
Democrat Adam Rains leads the race for county treasurer with 59% of the vote over Timothy Morland, with 97% of precincts reporting. No Republicans filed for this race, so the winner will run unopposed in November.
Democrat Kent Brown leads the race for Douglas County register of deeds with 52% of the vote over Kim Murphee, with 97% of precincts reporting. No Republicans filed for this race.
Kansas House of Representatives — District 10
Christina Haswood will be the Democratic nominee for Kansas House of Representatives District 10. No Republicans filed for election, so she will run unopposed in the general election.
Haswood will become the third Native American elected in the history of the Kansas legislature.
She won 70% of the vote with all precincts reporting, defeating Brandon Holland and A.J. Stevens, who each earned roughly 15% of the vote.
Other Kansas House nominees
Democrats Barbara Ballard, Mike Amyx, Dennis “Boog” Highberger and John Brosz won the Democratic nominations for seats in the Kansas House of Representatives in Districts 44, 45, 46 and 54, respectively. They all ran unopposed in the primary election.
Ballard, Amyx and Highberger will not face Republican challengers in the general election.
Ken Corbet will be the Republican nominee for Kansas House of Representatives District 54. He ran unopposed in the primary election.
Lance Neelly will be the Republican nominee in District 42. He won 52% of the vote over Jim Karleskint, with all precincts reporting. No Democrats filed for this race, so Neelly will run unopposed in the general election.
Kansas Senate nominees
Democrats Marci Francisco, Tom Holland and Anthony Hensley won the Democratic nominations for Kansas Senate seats in Districts 2, 3 and 19, respectively. They ran unopposed in the primary.
Republicans Willie Dove and Rick Kloos won the Republican nomination for Kansas Senate seats in Districts 3 and 19, respectively. They also ran unopposed in the primary.
Francisco, who currently holds the District 2 seat, faces no Republican opponent in the general election.
U.S. Senate
Roger Marshall, who has served as the U.S. Representative for Kansas’ 1st District since 2017, will be the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate.
With roughly 85% of precincts reporting, Marshall led the race with 39% of the vote, ahead of Republicans Kris Kobach and Bob Hamilton, who had 26% and 19% of the vote, respectively.
Barbara Bollier, a former physician and member of the Kansas Senate from district seven, will be the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate.
She defeated Democrat Robert Leon Tillman, winning 86% of the vote with 85% of precincts reporting.
U.S. House of Representatives — District 2
Jake LaTurner defeated incumbent Steve Watkins with 52% of the vote to become the Republican nominee for Kansas’s 2nd district in the U.S. House of Representatives, with 97% of precincts reporting. LaTurner also defeated Republican Dennis Taylor.
Topeka mayor Michelle De La Isla will be the Democratic nominee, with 68% of the vote over James Windholz with 97% of precincts reporting.