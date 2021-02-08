Kansas Rep. Christina Haswood made history on Jan. 11 when she was sworn into the Kansas Legislature. As the third Native American member, Haswood represents District 10, including part of Lawrence.
Haswood said that when she was growing up, she had very little representation. Today, she is currently the among the youngest members in legislation at 26 years old and has the ability to inspire other women and people of color to run for office.
“I think if we have diverse voices and representation [in the Kansas legislature], we could make a lot of progress,” Haswood said.
One of Haswood’s first actions after taking office was co-sponsoring the bill ‘HB 2008.’ This bill allows law enforcement agencies to coordinate their training for Missing and Murdered Indigenous People (MMIP) cases. The bill was passed unanimously in the house, and is now sitting in the senate, where Haswood thinks it will have bipartisan support.
“When I look at this issue of MMIP, it’s an epidemic,” Haswood said. “We’re not really trained to see the red flags and take a look at our environment. I think that’s similar in our law enforcement. They aren’t really trained on how to look for a missing indigenous person.”
Kansas Rep. Dr. Ponka-We Victors was the original sponsor of the bill last year, before it died on the senate floor as a result of COVID-19.
“As Native Americans, we really know the issue of Missing and Murdered Indigenous People,” Victors said. “A lot of our Native women, children and men go to the grocery store and they never return.”
After meeting Victors for the first time at a press conference last year, Haswood connected with her and said she would like to be involved with the HB 2008 bill. As a result, she was able to give her expertise and testify in front of the legislature.
When former Rep. Eileen Horn of District 10 decided not to run for reelection in 2020, Victors asked if Haswood would be interested in filling Horn’s position.
“We have some ties, like her parents went to Haskell and my parents went to Haskell, she grew up in Lawrence and I grew up in Wichita,” Victors said. “We have some things in common even though we’re not from the same tribe. I’m from a Southwest tribe too in Arizona like she is. We had just kept in contact.”
Victors said when she became a state representative 10 years ago, she could count on one hand how many Native American women legislators there were across the country.
“Now there are almost 30 across the United States, and it keeps increasing,” Victors said. “Kansas just had a birthday, and we’re finally making more milestones, and it only took us 160 years to get here, but we’re finally getting here, and that’s awesome.”
Haswood said her interest in politics and advocacy grew in 2019, after having an internship at a non-profit in Washington D.C. However, she never envisioned herself running for office.
“Especially in college, I wanted to do Native American health policy,” Haswood said. “But I never took that dream a step forward. I always thought my place would be as the advisor to the lawmaker, but never the lawmaker.”
Haswood decided to take the next step, and launched her campaign in the middle of a global pandemic. She was unable to have in-person contact with potential voters, and largely relied on phone banking.
“I think a downside for me is not having the opportunity to mingle with my colleagues outside of a political space,” Haswood said. “Hopefully things get back to the status quo by next year, because I would love to experience how this place comes alive.”
Haswood received national attention after a TikTok she posted of herself getting sworn in while wearing her traditional Diné regalia went viral. Many of these stories noted the significance of Haswood being elected as a young, indigenous woman.
Ryan Reza, president of Kansas Young Democrats, endorsed Haswood’s campaign in 2020. He believes that having someone like Haswood in the statehouse ensures a more fair and representative government.
“Her being there is so critically important for Native American representation and Native American policy,” Reza said. “And that helps those communities that have been disenfranchised by American society for decades, if not centuries."