With hours remaining to cast their votes, Kansas residents reported receiving robocalls Tuesday, encouraging them to stay home from voting, according to the Kansas Secretary of State's Office.
The Secretary of State encourages voters to disregard these calls, as citizens still have a few hours to get their votes counted.
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly responded to the message, encouraging Kansans to go out to their polling place.
“Don't let anyone discourage you from voting today,” Kelly said. “Get out and make your voice heard.”
Other states are reporting the same issue. In Flint, Michigan, residents are reportedly being told to vote tomorrow because the lines are too long, according to reports from Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. With today being the last day to vote, Nessel denounced these calls.
“Obviously this is FALSE and an effort to suppress the vote," Nessel tweeted. "No long lines and today is the last day to vote. Don’t believe the lies! Have your voice heard!”
Polls are open in Kansas from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today.