A missed shot by North Carolina ended their hopes of beating Kansas on Monday, giving the Jayhawks their sixth national title in program history.
It wasn’t just the players on the court that celebrated. Back home in Lawrence, fans piled out of bars and flooded Massachusetts Street, recognizing the win.
Emily Lopez said she had been waiting years for this moment.
“I've been up since six in the morning," Lopez said. "We got to Rusty's at 9:30 right at opening. We have been waiting for this moment for years and we finally got it. So I'm [expletive] ecstatic right now.”
Alumnus Brandon Fultz said the situation was absolutely insane.
“Being part of the basketball band for all four years here and traveling with them to the Final Four, it feels very [good] for the payoff,” Fultz said.
Massachusetts Street wasn’t the only place where people were celebrating, however. Seven minutes away, Allen Fieldhouse was hosting its own watch party.
Sarah O’Sullivan, a Kansas alumna, drove in from St. Louis to watch the KU championship game on her home court.
O’Sullivan said a Jayhawk national title “would mean everything.”
“Don’t wanna jinx it,” she added, “but [I’m] looking forward to partying on Mass Street after.”
Roland Strange, a KU senior studying management and marketing, predicted a KU win.
“I’m going with KU all the way,” Strange said. “KU’s got one hell of a team this year, and they really dominated Villanova, so even though obviously I’m biased, I’m still gonna go with KU.”
“I think it’s gonna be pretty tight,” Roland continued. “I don’t have an exact score prediction…but I think it’s gonna be…pretty close, especially at the end.”
Strange believed that senior guard Ochai Agbaji would lead the team to victory, citing his past performances.
“Ochai did a really good job last time, so I’m gonna go with him again,” Strange said. “Remy could also do well, but I’m not sure.”
Strange had four words for North Carolina fans: Get ready to lose.
UNC fans, however, were optimistic about the game. Gavin Collins, a Lawrence resident, supported North Carolina in Allen Fieldhouse. When asked who he predicted would win the national championship, Collins responded with an enthusiastic “UNC, baby, UNC!”
And how would North Carolina win the championship?
“Just play some good basketball–that’s it,” Collins said.
North Carolina certainly did play some good basketball. By halftime, the Jayhawks were down 15 points.
Despite being at a significant disadvantage, Jayhawk fans did not give up hope. Gabriel Bernart-Shenk, a sophomore studying aerospace engineering, reflected upon past Jayhawk victories.
“We’ve had a pretty good comeback in the second half a lot of the time, so we’ll see what happens,” Bernart-Shenk said.
“Yeah, fifteen’s just a number,” said Logan Hope, a sophomore studying architectural engineering. “It seems like we got the fans in the stadium in NOLA. We got the spirit to get through the second half.”
Fifteen was just a number. In the second half, the Jayhawks went from 15 behind to winning the game by just three points.
With about four seconds left on the clock, many fans in Allen Fieldhouse fled their seats, witnessing the final moments of the game after storming the court.
Jayhawks are going to be celebrating this victory throughout the week. Kansas Athletics announced the team will arrive to celebrate in Memorial Stadium in the afternoon on Tuesday, and the Kansan will provide further updates as they become available.
In the meantime, if you’re a student, remember that the Kansan is giving out special sections on Tuesday morning starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday to celebrate the Jayhawks basketball season.