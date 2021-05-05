The Kansas Senate failed to override Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto of the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act in a vote of 26-14 on Monday. The controversial legislation targeted transgender children participating in girls’ sports, but with the failed override, Kansas became the first state to fully reject anti-trans legislation.
The bill passed by small margins previously, 26-11, making the veto override attempt difficult. The vote did not clear the two-thirds majority needed to override a veto.
“Love and justice won in the statehouse today,” Rep. Lindsay Vaughn, a Democrat from Overland Park, said in a tweet. “Thank you to all of the senators who voted no. To all trans kids in Kansas: we see you and you belong here. Hate has no home in our state.”
This bill is one of many that targeted transgender children participating in sports throughout the nation this year. More than 20 states introduced anti-trans legislation, much of which targets transgender youth, according to the Human Rights Campaign.
The HRC said 2021 is a “record-breaking” year for anti-trans legislation.
Proponents of the bill argue that transgender athletes have an unfair advantage.
“There is nothing discriminatory -- I take that back. There is something discriminatory, but it’s against that little girl, or that college woman,” Kansas Senate President Ty Masterson, a Republican from Andover said on the floor. “That is the discrimination. I think what runs around in people’s minds and confuses is the sense that the trans community is generally seen as the underdog. In this context, in this unique context, that is the superior.”
Since there were 40 members voting, 27 yea votes were needed to clear the two-thirds majority needed for an override.
Sen. David Haley, a Democrat from Kansas City, was the deciding vote. He expressed the feeling of being caught in between both sides of the debate, as he sympathized with both viewpoints.
“David Haley can’t win in this discussion, in this debate,” Haley said on the floor. “Because I do fully understand, 50-50, where we are. Having said that, I join the minority in this particular vote and I vote no.”
In her veto, Kelly said the bill would harm the state.
“This bill would also undoubtedly harm our ability to attract and retain businesses. It would send a signal to prospective companies that Kansas is more focused on unnecessary and divisive legislation than strategic, pro-growth lawmaking,” Kelly said in a news release. “As Kansans, we should be focused on how to include all students in extracurricular activities rather than how to exclude those who may be different than us. Kansas is an inclusive state and our laws should reflect our values.”