Fossil discovery has been an integral part of Kansas’ natural history. Through a new bill, the Kansas Senate seeks to ordain a new land fossil to join the preexisting marine and flying fossils.
The bill, SB 3, originated in the Senate on Jan. 18 under the sponsorship of Sen. Elaine Bowers, R-Concordia, and would designate Silvisaurus condrayi as the state’s official land fossil.
At nearly 1.5 million years old, this fossil, consisting of a skull and an incomplete skeleton, holds significance to Bowers because it was discovered in Wells in her home county of Ottawa.
Silvisaurus condrayi, a part of the Ankylosaur family, were four-legged herbivorous armored dinosaurs that were 13 feet long and weighed up to 2,000 pounds. Its name, meaning “lizard of the forest,” alludes to the beach and adjacent woods it resided in when much of Kansas was covered in water.
The bill was brought to Bowers’ attention before the COVID-19 pandemic by Joel Condray, a sixth-grade math teacher and the grandson of the Kansas rancher who discovered the fossil.
“I first became aware of this fossil – Silvisaurus condrayi – from Jettie Condray, Joel’s father,” Bowers said during the Jan. 18 hearing. “It was his father, Warren Condray, who discovered the fossil in a pasture on his land in 1955.”
A teacher at Challenger Intermediate School in Goddard, Condray brought his class to see how a bill became a law. Condray and his class attended the hearing, and two students shared facts about the dinosaur with the audience.
This particular ankylosaur fossil, named after Warren Condray, is currently housed in the University of Kansas’ Natural History Museum and was officially recognized as a species by the University of Kansas Paleontological Institute’s Theodore Eaton in 1960.
Dr. David Burnham of the University of Kansas Biodiversity Institute and the Natural History Museum was the University’s representative at the hearing.
“Silvisaurus represents the only known dinosaur from the Dakota Formation in Kansas,” Burnham said in explaining the significance of the fossil.
In a Feb. 9 interview, Burnham further explained the importance of this specimen.
“It was determined that it was found in Kansas at the mouth of a river, [and] so, presumably, walked on land,” he said. “They were probably one of the earliest dinosaur inhabitants of Kansas that have been discovered.”
According to Burnham, the species has since been studied by researchers around the world. “This discovery has opened up a window into the past highlighting a previously unknown dinosaur,” Burnham said.
As for why this specimen was selected, Burnham described how the fossil is unique in that the animal likely died in Kansas, with its bones remaining preserved in the same spot. This differs from the state’s preexisting marine and flying fossils. He said. "There have been other dinosaurs found in Kansas, but they were found in the Seaway and so they [likely] died and fell in [and] floated out to the middle of the seaway where they were discovered.”
Burnham credits Condray for his monumental discovery and believes it should be a source of pride for Kansans.
“We owe a debt of gratitude to Warren Condray for bringing his discovery to our attention, and all Kansans can be proud that this rare find is unique to our state,” Burnham said in closing at the hearing.
A Jan. 19 report recommended that the bill be passed by the Committee on Federal and State Affairs.