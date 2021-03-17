Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced Monday that the state will officially move to Phase 3 and 4 of the COVID-19 vaccination plan on March 22, according to a statement released by the Office of the Governor.
The new phases add Kansans ages 16-64 with pre-existing conditions and non-health care employees who cannot work from home.
“This expedited timeline will allow Kansans to get back to work, back to school, and back to a more normal way of life. I urge all Kansans to do their part by getting vaccinated when it is their turn and continuing to follow the public health guidance, so we can return back to normal,” Kelly said.
Kelly also plans to create additional vaccination sites to speed up the vaccination process. Kansas is expected to enter its final vaccination phase by May 1.
Kansans can use the “Find My Vaccine” tool at KansasVaccine.Gov to find a vaccine provider close to them.