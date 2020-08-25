Members of Kappa Sigma and Phi Kappa Psi are banned for 14-days from campus properties — excluding the Watkins Health Center, a KU spokesperson told the Kansan Monday afternoon.
The ban was placed on members of both fraternities late Sunday night by Chancellor Douglas Girod. In a message to the campus community, Girod said he issued a cease-and-desist order and a 14-day public health ban after both organizations hosted social events over the weekend.
The Kansan requested the cease-and-desist order cited by Girod through the Kansas Open Records Act, but did not receive it as of Tuesday. KU doesn't have a policy on cease-and-desist orders in its policy library.
Erinn Barcomb-Peterson, a KU spokesperson, clarified the cease-and-desist orders curtailed the fraternities from engaging in any events or activities not approved by the University or the chapter's headquarters.
"Pending the outcome of a formal hearing, any events, programs, or activities not explicitly approved by the University of Kansas Sorority and Fraternity Life office and/or headquarters are to cease immediately," Barcomb-Peterson said in an email. "Continuing any such unsanctioned event(s) will be cause for disciplinary action."
The Kansas Board of Regents gives chancellors the power to ban people from campus facilities.
The Executive Policy Group, led by Girod, issues directives when KU operates under the University Emergency Management Plan, Barcomb-Peterson said.
"The Executive Policy Group has determined that this Public Health Campus Ban is in the best interest of the University, its students, faculty and staff," Barcomb-Peterson said.
The Kansan reached out to both Kappa Sigma and Phi Kappa Psi leadership. It did not receive a response by time of print.
It was unclear what specific events happened over the weekend that Girod referred to in his message late Sunday night. Photos and videos show fraternity members around their chapter house interacting without masks during sorority Bid Day festivities.
"We will not tolerate selfish and irresponsible behavior that puts the health and safety of our community at risk; that disrespects staff, faculty and students who have worked to prepare our campuses for reopening; that jeopardizes the long-term viability of the University; and that recklessly disregards the authorities of the University, city, and county," Girod said in the message late Sunday night.