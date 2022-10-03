One person was shot and killed during an active officer-involved shooting at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.
According to the statement released from the Lawrence Police Department, the shooting occurred in the 1700 block of E. 21st Terrace in Lawrence. The Lawrence Police Department was called to the home on a report of a burglary and broken window at the residence.
The homeowner was not at the house during the time of the crime.
While investigating the scene, police were confronted with an armed subject on the scene, Lawrence Police Department said. The suspect has been identified to be 43-year-old Michael Blanck of Lawrence.
Officers did not enter the residence, and Blanck eventually came out of the house. While the officers tried to make verbal contact with the suspect, Blanck pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the officers.
During the encounter, three out of the five officers shot Blanck multiple times. Shots were fired at approximately 7:20 p.m. according to a statement from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI).
KBI has taken over the investigation of police shootings, a requirement in the Lawrence Police Department policy. In their statement, the KBI said after they finish their investigation, they will hand over their findings to the Douglas County District Attorney for review.