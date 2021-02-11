Board of Regents President and CEO Blake Flanders attended a Student Senate meeting Wednesday, allowing for questions pertaining to a set of policies that allow universities to deal with the financial emergency resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Flanders, who has been president of the Regents since July 2015, opened the meeting explaining what the Board of Regents does and the different initiatives of the Regents in the past few years.
“The board is a nine member board, they’re appointed by the governor and they have four year terms,” Flanders said. “The Board of Regents’ policy governs the six state universities.”
Senators were specifically interested in the controversial tenure policy the Regents approved and which courses were at risk of being cut due to financial issues the university faced. Ximena Ibarra, chair of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee, noted ethnic studies majors were at a higher risk of being cut.
“It’s not enough to have equity gaps being closed,” Ibarra said. “It’s also having the option to be a scholar within your own culture and community. I hope the Board of Regents will reconsider dropping majors and departments that students have long fought for.”
In response, Flanders noted majors on the list of potential programs to cut were added due to low enrollment numbers.
“There may not be any qualitative measures in deciding what got put on the list [of programs to cut],” Flanders said. “If a program fell below a threshold, the major was put on the list.”
Flanders added that just because a major was put on the list for review does not mean the major would be automatically canceled. He said there is a process in place for each university to come before the board to explain any mitigating factors that may impact a specific major and would allow it to remain.
Melek Ben-Ayed, chair of the Student Environmental Advisory Board, expressed his frustrations with the Regents and its lack of transparency within policy making. Bringing up equity issues, Ben-Ayed called on Flanders to give the senators a straight answer.
“We cannot have it both ways - what does KBOR prioritize more, the financials or equity for students?” Ben-Ayed asked. ”How does KBOR say they value student input when you all don’t even listen to our concerns?”
Flanders said he believes it to be a false dichotomy to say that it’s either all about money or all about equity. Flanders said over time, if the equity gap is closed, he believes it would not become a cost to an institution.
He was also asked about the Regents unanimously approving a policy which gives universities the option to suspend tenure to alleviate some financial burden caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. In response, he emphasized the policy was temporary and was just one of many tools the Regents had given universities to deal with the financial emergency.
“The [Board of Regents] wants to give our chancellors and presidents all the tools they need to manage through this pandemic,” Flanders said.
Grant Daily, Student Body Vice-President, asked if Flanders thought KU should file for financial exigency, which he said is left up to Chancellor Douglas Girod and Provost Barbara Bichelmeyer.
“We [KBOR] have the utmost confidence that they’re certainly drilling down on the budget, they understand the numbers,” Flanders said. “That is a decision for them to make.”
Hammad Hussain, the chair of the Finance Committee, asked whether the Regents would raise tuition to deal with the cuts to KU’s funding in Gov. Laura Kelly’s budget proposal. Flanders responded by saying the Regents would have to look at the issue and decide whether to raise or cut tuition.
“If the budget cut stands, and legislation concurs with that cut and that is then the final budget, then the board has to decide if the university has to make cuts internally or raise tuition,” Flanders said.
Earlier in the semester, Provost Barbara Bichelmeyer announced KU will ask the Board of Regents for an extension until July 1 to decide whether to use the temporary policy allowing universities to terminate tenured faculty to alleviate financial burdens.