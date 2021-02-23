The Kansas Department of Health and Environment updated its vaccination effort for higher education, now authorizing university faculty and staff to fall under Phase 2, according to a release from Chancellor Douglas Girod Tuesday.
Local public health partners are assisting the University of Kansas, evaluating which employees should be prioritized under this plan, Girod said. With vaccine availability differing from county to county, distribution will look different on each campus.
“We are beginning the process to identify KU employees that fit the new KDHE guidance and will share more information as it is available,” Girod said. “Even with this updated guidance, members of the KU community should continue to pursue vaccines as recommended through their own county health authorities and community pharmacies."
Douglas County residents have the ability to fill out a vaccine interest form which will make the county aware of who outside of the designated priority groups wants the vaccine. Girod said that while the vaccine distribution continues to be a struggle at the federal level, the restructured guidelines are encouraging.
“We are pleased that this new guidance is a step toward including more university employees in earlier priority groups, and we’ll continue our advocacy efforts to include as many of our employees in future vaccination efforts as soon as possible,” Girod said
The vaccine distribution will go to those university workers who are in close contact with large numbers and unable to conduct classes or work remotely.