This article is part of a partnership with the KU Statehouse Wire Service, a class through the School of Journalism and Mass Communication that reports on the Kansas Capitol and its legislators.
Gov. Laura Kelly (D) has vetoed a bill that would require female athletics teams associated with Kansas K-12 schools, universities and club teams to limit players to only those born biologically female.
“Let’s be clear about what this bill is all about – politics. It won’t increase any test scores. It won’t help any kids read or write. It won’t help any teachers prepare our kids for the real world,” Kelly said in a news release about her March 17 veto, which sets up an override showdown with the GOP-controlled legislature.
Some Democratic legislators including Rep. Christina Haswood of Lawrence, expressed support for Kelly’s veto, the first of her second term.
Thank you @GovLauraKelly for this veto. This hateful bill at its core is discrimination, bullying, and trans erasure. To our trans folks, we love you and you have many people in the #ksleg fighting for you. I am ready to help sustain her veto in the House! https://t.co/Bqxxu1I9Es— Christina Haswood (@HaswoodForKS) March 17, 2023
This is the third consecutive year Kelly has vetoed similar bills; the previous two times lawmakers were not able to override her.
“As I’ve said before, we all want a fair and safe place for our kids to play and compete," Kelly said in the news release.
“That’s why I support the Kansas State High School Activities Association, which was set up to ensure nobody has an unfair advantage on the playing field. The legislature should let the association do its job,” Kelly said.
KSHSAA currently follows self-written procedures which include using preferred pronouns for the student, having appropriate restroom, locker room, and dress to the student’s gender identity, resources for the student and educational training on transgender sensitivity for educators and coaches.
The governor’s veto comes at a time when other states are passing laws regarding transgender athletes and students. On March 16, Kentucky passed a law that would ban gender-affirming care of transgender students, and require schools to create policies that do not allow transgender students to use their gender-identified restroom as well as eliminate education curriculum on gender identity and sexuality.
House Bill 2238, which Rep. Barbara Wasinger, R-Hays, introduced, was approved 82-40 in the House. After the bill reached the Senate, it was approved 28-11. The bill will now return to the House where it will need two-thirds passing votes.