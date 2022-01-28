The Kansas Memorial Union has welcomed a new dining option for students at The Market. King’s Hawaiian Grill opened last week, replacing Boulevard Grill.
Jim Schilling, director of dining services, said conversations about opening King’s Hawaiian Grill began last summer.
“Obviously, it has a very unique brand flavor and so it's been great for us so far,” Schilling said.
Jayhawk Community Partners Executive Director, David Hayob, said King’s Hawaiian Grill has been a sponsor of the School of Business Professional Selling Program, which helped to build the University’s relationship with the grill.
Jayhawk Community Partners affiliated the contract with King’s Hawaiian Grill. Jayhawk Community Partners is a university-affiliated office founded in 2020 to coordinate the university and corporate partnerships.
Hayob said King’s Hawaiian Grill has a five-year agreement with Jayhawk Community Partners.
“We were able to take what was already a strong relationship with the business school and just expand it into other areas of the university just to benefit the overall community,” Hayob said.
King’s Hawaiian Grill is the most recent addition to KU Memorial Union, which has seen several dining changes in past years.
Schilling said changes in technology have influenced how students interact with on-campus dining.
“When I started in 2003, there was a far different world that we existed in, mobile technology didn't exist,” Schilling said. “And so, the change just in how students engage with the world has had us reshape what we do.”
The Market is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. King’s Hawaiian Grill currently offers breakfast, lunch and dinner options that students can pay for using their dining plan.
“Over the last week we've been open I will say our breakfast sales have gone up a bit higher,” said Phillip Vann, Union Operations and Dining Services Assistant Director. “We added breakfast sliders, which is something new to the Market, it's something they're really pushing with King's Hawaiian.”
King’s Hawaiian Grill is hosting a competition for students to design a virtual surfboard. Six surfboard arts will be chosen to be and be displayed in the Market. Winners will receive GrubHub credit and KU Dining Dollars. The competition closes Feb. 22, 2022.