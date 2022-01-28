According to the University of Kansas COVID-19 dashboard, there have been 148 positive test results since Jan. 20. A total of 618 tests were administered, with an overall 23.95% positivity rate.
On Jan. 20, twenty students were in isolation in KU student housing, and six students were isolated in off-campus housing.
Douglas County reported 473 new cases as of Jan. 28, according to the Douglas County Coronavirus Response and Recovery Hub. There are currently 5,712 active cases in Douglas County.
According to the dashboard, there are 24 COVID-19 inpatients at Lawrence Memorial Hospital as of Jan. 28. Seventeen inpatients are reported active, and seven inpatients are reported as recovering.
The Douglas County Epidemiological Dashboard reported that the county has seen a 3.44% decrease in the average number of new daily cases in the last 14 days, compared to two weeks prior. Today’s average is 272.71 new positive cases.
As of Jan. 27, 83,566 Douglas County residents aged five and above have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. A reported 73,026 residents are fully vaccinated. 36,869 Douglas County residents aged 12 and above have received a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.