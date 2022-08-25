As the fall semester begins, students can be found traveling to campus by the University of Kansas transit buses. However, many students have started to notice a change in the bus routes.
On Monday, Aug. 1, phase one of changes to bus routes and schedules began. Six of the eight KU routes, and both coordinated routes (co-funded by the University and the City of Lawrence), changed in some way.
“This was part of a comprehensive route redesign process that we started almost two years ago in anticipation of the construction of the city’s new transit hub, which has not actually started yet,” Margretta de Vries, transit program coordinator said.
Routes 11 and 12 saw significant improvements, both routes working to improve their travel times while still serving South Iowa retail and housing through Ridge Court, 24th Street and Naismith Drive transfer to route 10 to get downtown.
“All of the on campus construction was completed last week. At this point, there is still some construction on 19th & Alabama, which is impacting route 27 (between the University of Kansas and Haskell Indian Nations University) and on Naismith Drive south of 23rd Street, which is impacting route 11,” Vries said.
Route 34 now intertwines with route 38, which serves both Jayhawk Boulevard and the Central District. These new routes hope to bring improvements and faster travel times, but many students don’t believe these new routes show improvements.
“Since I am a freshman, I am not sure how the routes worked before, but right now I feel like they are kind of slow and bus arrivals are unpredictable,” freshman Bella Karel said.
Karel isn’t the only one having trouble with the bus times, as many other students are facing problems with the arrival times of the buses.
“The bus drivers are awesome, but if I miss the first bus, the next one doesn’t arrive until 40 minutes later,” junior Grace Swift said. “I have heard a ton of people complaining about the construction and bus routes.”
Austin Stiffler, KU’s student transportation coordinator, recommends that students take up their questions and concerns with the Student Senate.
“Since KU Student Senate funds transit operations here at the University, they are the people to go to with comments and suggestions on how to improve quality, quantity and access to transportation for everyone in the community and university,” Stiffler said.
The city and the University hope to have the redesign of the routes done by early 2023; phase two will also begin in early 2023, which will introduce Sunday microtransit service, as well as fare-free service system-wide.