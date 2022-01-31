The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch for Tuesday evening through Thursday morning. According to the notification, between four to 11 inches of snow are expected to fall, and 15 to 20 mph winds are predicted, with gusts up to 30 mph.
According to the University of Kansas’s inclement weather policy for the Lawrence campus, University administration confers with the Public Safety and Facilities Services departments to determine whether or not streets and roads are safe to drive on.
“The Vice Provost for Operations will consult with and provide recommendations to the Provost/Executive Vice Chancellor,” the inclement weather policy reads. “By 5:30 a.m., the Provost/Executive Vice Chancellor or the Chancellor will make a decision.”
For the Edwards campus in Overland Park, there’s a slightly different procedure. The dean of Edwards Campus would consult with staff and other administration officials before making a call, which would then be passed on to students and the general public.
Shawn Harding, director for KU Facilities Services, said in an email that trying to plan for storms like this is not worth the effort.
“Midwest weather can be very unpredictable so the only thing there is a 100% chance of is that the forecast will be off to some degree so we try to be ready for the worst and back off accordingly,“ Harding said. “I am involved in the discussion about campus closures but my role is primarily to give as much information as possible about our team’s readiness and ability for the forecasted event. There are a number of factors that go into the decision and our readiness is just one of them.”
In a Kansan article about the last snowstorm Lawrence experienced, some scholarship hall residents said their parking lots and sidewalks were not being shoveled properly. Harding said that he expects the situation to be much better this time around.
“I’m confident the scholarship hall situation will be much better this time,” Harding said. “Many of the challenges I spoke about in the last article should not be a factor this time. However, I will say that this storm has the potential to be one of the biggest that we’ve seen in a few years. The amount of snow forecasted plus the winds and bitter cold temperatures after the event will certainly challenge our staff in all areas of campus.”
Students can call 785-864-4770 or submit a request on the facilities website if they see areas that are in urgent need of attention during the storm.
Above all, Harding encouraged people to help each other out and stay safe.
“As always, I strongly encourage everyone to be prepared, take it slow and only go out if you absolutely have to," Harding said. "Our crews can work much more efficiently if campus activity is at a minimum. Help out your fellow Jayhawks so we can make sure everyone gets through these winter weather events safely.”
According to Harding, the first areas that will be cleared are the main routes for campus - roads like Jayhawk Boulevard. After that, accessibility routes and areas get prioritized, and then the routes that are most necessary to keep the campus operating are cleared.
A University spokesperson said that campus leaders are aware of the situation and are monitoring it, based on information released from the National Weather Service in Topeka.
“If inclement weather affects campus operations, campus will be alerted in a number of ways, including through the flagship Twitter account, via text message and at http://alerts.ku.edu/," KU spokesperson Erinn Barcomb-Peterson said in an email.
KU has not made any announcements about classes as of publication.