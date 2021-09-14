The University of Kansas and the Lawrence Police Department are investigating a reported sexual assault that occurred Saturday night at the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity house, Chancellor Douglas Girod said in a statement. The statement comes after at least 1,000 people gathered outside the fraternity house Monday night to protest the alleged sexual assault.
The Lawrence Police Department (LKPD) also issued a statement, saying they were “aware of an incident involving a possible sexual assault near campus over the weekend.”
“We take allegations of sexual assault very seriously,” LKPD said in the press release Tuesday afternoon. “In order to protect the privacy of victims, we do not comment or provide details about sexual assault incidents or their associated investigations.”
LKPD reported that “no arrests were made, and no injuries were reported” at the protest Monday night.
Police also provided an update on the protest last night, saying it was not Lawrence Police officers that pepper sprayed protestors early in the evening.
“We are aware of social media reports that claim LKPD used OC (pepper) spray on protestors in attendance,” LKPD said. “This was done by private security personnel in advance of police arrival.”
Girod expressed support for protesters who showed up last night and survivors of sexual violence.
“We want to say we appreciate that so many members of our community were moved to gather in support of combatting sexual assault,” he said. “We want to express our support for survivors of sexual violence and acknowledge the trauma they have endured.”
The chancellor’s statement did not address protesters' demands to kick Phi Kappa Psi off of KU’s campus. Night two of the protest is scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night in front of the fraternity house.