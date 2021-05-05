The College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and the Schools of Engineering and Music were among the academic units hit hardest by budget cuts, announced by University of Kansas leaders Wednesday afternoon in a message to faculty and staff.
The College of Liberal Arts and Sciences received a 10% cut in the general use budget, while the Schools of Engineering and Music each received a 12% cut in their general use budgets.
The Schools of Pharmacy and Law, as well as five administrative offices including the Office of the Chancellor and the Provost's office, all received a 10% cut in their general use budgets.
“After a decade of cutting, it is clear that KU can no longer apply across-the-board budget reductions without doing even greater damage to our collective viability,” Provost Barbara Bichelmeyer and other leaders said in the message. “As a result, some units will experience the impact of cuts more strongly than others.”
University leaders said cuts were necessary due to the structural deficit KU is facing, citing declining state appropriations, tuition revenue, enrollment and increasing cost of operations as the main factors driving the deficit.
All units receiving cuts saw a higher percentage cut from their general use budgets than total budgets due to other income besides KU appropriations, such as endowment or research funds.
“Units with research funds, endowment funds or course fee funds will show a smaller reduction when applied to their total budget,” Bichelmeyer said.
In total, academic units averaged an 8.5% budget reduction, while administrative units averaged a 5.5% reduction, Bichelmeyer said.