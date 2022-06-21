The University of Kansas announced Lauren Jones McKown as the new associate vice chancellor for civil rights and Title IX, according to an official release Tuesday.
McKown is replacing the former position holder Demetrius Peterson, the interim head of civil rights and Title IX. McKown will assume the position on June 26, following her transfer from Northern Virginia Community College.
McKown brings with her a breadth of similar experience from prior roles at Northern Virginia Community College, Columbus State University and Texas A&M International University, as well as experience in legal practice as an attorney.
“I’m excited for the opportunity to return to my alma mater and lead KU’s work related to civil rights and Title IX,” McKown said in Tuesday’s release. “KU can be proud of the work it’s done in this space in recent years, and I look forward to ensuring KU continues to be a national leader in preventing and responding to discrimination in all its forms and creating an overall campus culture of respect.”
McKown’s position isn’t the only change coming to the department, as the Office of Civil Rights will now be reporting directly to the Office of the Chancellor; the office previously reported to Human Resources Management. This reporting line change resulted in McKown’s title being that of “associate vice chancellor” as opposed to prior position holders who had held the title of “director.”