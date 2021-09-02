As the University of Kansas is preparing to host its first weekday home football game after over 20 years this Friday, some changes to parking have been put in order for staff and students.
These changes include traffic rerouting and new restricted parking areas, according to an email sent out by KU Transportation Services.
Starting mid-afternoon on Friday, some roads on campus will be altered to a one-way to assist with the flux of guests arriving for the game, and on-campus parking lots will be open to tailgaters.
If students or staff are trying to leave campus during these times, some issues may arise, according to the email.
Students and staff were asked to carpool or take the bus, discuss with a supervisor whether they can leave campus early and work online, and avoid parking in certain lots close to the stadium. These lots include lots 36, 39, 52, 53, 56-60, 91, 92, 94, HERE Apartment lot 98, and the Mississippi Street Parking Garage.
Parking on Memorial Drive, including lots 36 and 39, will be blocked off beginning at 1 p.m. on Friday. KU staff should park in these select locations instead: the Allen Fieldhouse Parking Garage, lots 54 and 72, which can be accessed from Naismith and Irving Hill Road, or lots 34 and 61, east of Price Computing Center. All staff permits will be honored in these designated parking areas.
Bus routes and schedules can be found at lawrencetransit.org.