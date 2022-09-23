In an email sent to KU faculty and staff, the University of Kansas announced on Thursday that it will begin covering roughly half of their dependents’ yearly tuition starting in the spring semester.
The University is able to do this because of the changes made to the Employee Dependent Tuition Assistance Scholarship, which is granted to the dependents of employees to assist with the cost of tuition. The new policy increased the amount of the scholarship to equal the cost of 12 credit hours per year, or about two classes per semester. With this change, tuition for faculty and staff’s children is significantly lowered.
This change is the result of a joint effort between KU faculty and staff. For over ten years, KU employees advocated for tuition benefits for their dependents. The KU Faculty, Staff and University Senates worked on a concrete policy for five years before sending the policy to the University a little over a year ago.
Shawn Leigh Alexander, president of the Faculty Senate and a professor in the African Studies department, said that this change was possible because the administration was willing to listen to the voices of KU’s faculty and staff.
“Finally getting the right administration, the right provost, the right chancellor, the right individuals in finance and admissions, to truly have the conversation that faculty and staff were asking them to do,” Alexander said. “I commend our leadership for actually doing that.”
One of the main reasons it took so long for the University to implement this policy of discounted tuition was the issue of budget and cost-effectiveness. The Kansan previously reported that the University has had to make budget cuts in recent years due to the decrease of available funds both from tuition and from the state government.
The University has been hesitant to implement a policy that decreases tuition for many students as it will cost KU more money. However, Alexander said that the increase in the Employee Dependent Tuition Assistance Scholarship will not have a large impact on the University’s funds.
“If you’ve got people that are leaving this institution or sending their kids to another institution because it’s cheaper, you’re going to get 50% of the tuition on some of these people that you weren’t getting at all,” Alexander said. “I’m not a numbers person, but I don’t think it’s going to affect the bottom line as much as people thought it would.”
Alexander also said that these increased tuition benefits will result in positive change on campus. Enrollment will increase, he said, and faculty and staff will be more likely to stay at KU.
“I think it’s a great leap forward. It’s a wonderful acknowledgment to faculty and staff of what they do on this campus,” Alexander said. “I think it will help enrollment because you have a number of students of faculty and staff who don’t stay at KU because it’s expensive without that support.”
The lack of tuition benefits for employees’ dependents was a problem at KU, causing many faculty and staff to transfer to other institutions that already have benefits in place. The Kansan previously reported that the University has seen a reduction in headcount of more than 30% since 2009. Most Big 12 and AAU institutions have discounted tuition for dependents, so this new policy makes the benefits of working at KU comparable and could lead to better retention of faculty.
“A number of faculty and staff have left this institution because that benefit is not here. We’ve also lost people in the hiring processes who will say, ‘I’ve been given an offer at this other institution at the same time, they offer me this and it includes tuition benefits for my children, so I’m going to go there,’” Alexander said. “It will help in hiring and retention, which is wonderful.”
Also included in the email was a policy change regarding Employee Tuition Assistance. Under the new policy, effective January 2023, staff at KU will be able to take one class per semester, up to 12 hours per year, for free.