Three days before the start of the fall semester, the University of Kansas sent an online pledge to students asking if they had completed mandatory testing for the coronavirus.
The online submission form, which was emailed to students on Friday, asks students if they participated in KU’s mass coronavirus testing, if they plan to be on campus before Sept. 7, and if they tested positive for the coronavirus since June 7.
The first question asks students if they participated in KU's COVID-19 mass testing. Once you press "yes," the form thanks you.
"You have confirmed your compliance with KU's COVID-19 mass testing initiative," it reads.
KU announced mandatory coronavirus testing for all students, faculty and staff Aug. 5, after the Protect KU website previously indicated testing would not be required.
“An important part of a successful fall semester is helping to keep our KU and Lawrence community safe by minimizing exposures to the COVID-19 virus,” Chancellor Douglas Girod said in a message to campus on Aug. 5. “One way to do this is to identify those among us who have the infection, even without symptoms, as we all return to campus.”
Eighty-nine people tested positive out of 7,088 students, faculty and staff tested as of Wednesday, Girod announced. Eighty-seven of the 89 positive tests were students, and a large amount of the positive cases are among fraternity and sorority members, Girod said.
There are no isolated cases of the coronavirus in student housing, Girod said.
KU also released its Hawk Week schedule Friday morning without traditional events such as Union Fest or Traditions Night, which typically garner hundreds of students in the Memorial Union and David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.
Hawk Week — which runs Aug. 23-30 this fall — typically begins the day students move into their dorms and spans through the first week of classes. Eleven events are scheduled as in-person and five are scheduled as hybrid events.
Douglas County has 870 total positive cases as of Thursday, according to Lawrence Douglas County Public Health. There were 12 new cases since Aug. 19.