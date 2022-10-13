Steven Prohira, a KU assistant professor of physics and astronomy, has been announced as a 2022 MacArthur Fellow, winning an award nicknamed “the genius grant.”
The grant, one of the most coveted awards in academia, awards an $800,000 no-strings-attached stipend to each fellow over a period of five years. The grant can be used for whatever purpose the fellow chooses and “is designed to provide recipients with the flexibility to pursue their own artistic, intellectual, and professional activities,” according to the MacArthur Foundation.
Prohira was recognized for “challenging conventional theories and engineering new tools to detect ultra-high energy subatomic particles that could hold clues to long-held mysteries of our universe,” as described by the MacArthur Foundation. His research specifically focuses on cosmic neutrinos, remnants of high-energy events in outer space that can travel large distances through galaxies, providing information about far-away occurrences.
Prohira received both his master’s and doctorate from the University of Kansas. He also completed postdoctoral work at the Ohio State University Center for Cosmology and Astroparticle Physics as a President’s Postdoctoral Scholar. His current research revolves around a method to detect neutrinos in ice using a radar echo telescope.