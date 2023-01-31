Last updated 8:35 p.m.
Many students attending tonight’s basketball game versus Kansas State received a nasty surprise when they were either refused entry or moved to the Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena after KU Athletics oversold student tickets on Tuesday.
After Allen Fieldhouse’s student section ran out of room, many students moved to overflow sections before being relocated. Students were given a $10 ticket voucher and $20 to the admission stands.
Several students said watching in the volleyball arena would be the same as watching the game at home.
Freshman Isabella Collazo said she believed the whole situation was ridiculous.
“I think we’re all pretty pissed off right now,” Collazo said. “You pay for your ticket, and you don’t actually get to go in unless you camped out, and even the people who didn’t camp out didn’t get to go in.”
Some students received tickets to sit in alternative places in Allen Fieldhouse, although many were separated from the groups they came with. Sophomore Faith Hurst said that for her and her friends, the separation was frustrating.
“It’s frustrating because we had really good seats, and they told us to move,” Hurst said. “If you’re gonna give us random seats, you might as well put us all together instead of giving us three different seats and three different rows and then having the security guards be really mean to us and tell us we’re not allowed to sit together.”
Medical student Anchitha Honnur said that having to travel just to experience ticketing issues was overwhelming.
“It’s kind of overwhelming because we literally drove from Kansas City to come here and watch the game,” Honnur said. “It’s just kind of frustrating.”
A KU Athletics spokesperson said that the University started to refuse entry due to fire marshal restrictions, and that Kansas had not oversold this badly in 15 years. Well over 5000 students attempted to redeem their tickets, according to the spokesperson.
Many students took to social media to express their displeasure.
@tgoff11 students over boomers. There’s a reason we haven’t beaten our own noise record.— SUPER BOWL BOUND!! Richard SZN (@5ivves) January 31, 2023
Seats have ran out for the students. pic.twitter.com/mHGRrAVedV— Luke W (@ljw1618) January 31, 2023
sitting here with kstate students in the middle of the student section as i watch KU students get escorted out of the arena. good work @KUAthletics— BJ Sports (@BJ__Sports) January 31, 2023
Sara Maloney and Abby Moore contributed reporting.
This story is developing and will be updated.