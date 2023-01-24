After researching a wide range of topics within the biomedical sphere at the University of Kansas, several K-INBRE scholars presented their research results in the statewide symposium Jan. 14 at Sheraton Overland Park Hotel at the Convention Center.
K-INBRE (Kansas Idea Network of Biomedical Research Excellence) scholars are students intending to pursue biomedical careers with help from faculty mentors to further their research. Lydia Manley, a senior from Austin, Texas, began working in a mitosis lab after she enjoyed the content of a cell structure and function class.
“[I] eventually started working in a mitosis lab with Dr. Yoshiaki Azuma,” Manley said. “The more I learned about my topic, the more I enjoyed it, and the more I realized I want to do similar research as a career.”
After having worked on the project for nearly a year, Manley said that presenting everything at the symposium was the easiest part.
“By the time it was over, I was exhausted but proud of myself for earning an honorable mention,” Manley said. “It felt rewarding to know that my work was recognized, and I'm excited to continue the research.”
Christopher Kywe, a senior from Leawood, said that he was especially happy that so many professors whose classes he had taken in the past had stopped by to see his research.
“This conference was a confidence booster since I realized that I am able to communicate my science in a way that enables discussion,” Kywe said.
Similarly, faculty advisor Scott Hefty said that the meeting provided an excellent opportunity to develop students’ science communication skills.
“For many students, this is the first time presenting their science and they often learn how to share their hypotheses, approaches, and experimental outcomes,” Hefty said. “These experiences often provide fuel for their research fire.”
Like many others at the symposium, it was the first in-person poster presentation for Anna Wenninger, a 2022 KU graduate from Wichita. She said she was excited to show off what she had done in her lab and to present significant research in a professional manner.
“This symposium has definitely improved me as a student,” Wenninger said. “I learned how to scientifically convey my research, but also in a manner that a non-scientist can understand.”
After the symposium, Wenninger said that it was rewarding to see the other presenters' research too.
“In a way, it was kind of energizing,” Wenninger said. “I love the mystery that comes with research, but also the sense of accomplishment that comes with solving the mystery.”