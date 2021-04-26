The Black Student Coalition hosted a Ceremony of Silence in honor of individuals lost to police brutality and racism in front of Strong Hall Friday, April 23. Attendees were encouraged to bring flowers and candles to pay their respects in silence.
BSC President Niya Denise McAdoo began the ceremony by acknowledging that after the Derek Chauvin trial verdict last Tuesday, and the continued police brutality since then, that the group needed to be present on campus.
“We really needed to make sure that we held a space, not only like in remembrance of those individuals that have had their lives taken too soon, but also to show that there is this thriving black community on campus,” McAdoo said.
After about forty minutes of silent reflection, Keir Rudolph, a member of BSC, read a list of names of the individuals pictured on the signs around the vigil.
“Some people were thirteen years old, some people were in their forties, fifties or twenties,” Rudolph said. “Their life was cut short, no matter what age they died. We just wanted to take the moment to recognize their names, and say their names out loud.”
Three signs were placed around the Jayhawk statue outside of Strong Hall; in sequential order, they read “Black,” “Lives” “Matter,” with faces of Black individuals who had died. McAdoo said another important part of the ceremony was allowing non-black individuals to challenge their own accountability in being an ally and advocating for the Black community on campus.
“Some of these victims are children, six and seven years old, who will never get to go to high school, who will never get to be on a college campus,” McAdoo said. “It’s unfortunate that these things are happening, but it’s a conversation that needs to continue to be had, and holding space like this, especially on a predominantly white campus, is important because one, were creating support for these black and brown communities, but were also challenging the continued legacy of white supremacy and racism that lingers here on our campus.”
Being a Black student on a predominantly white campus, on top of everything else being a college student entails, can be challenging, McAdoo said.
“It just is a completely devastating situation to have to deal with because we look at these people, and although they’re strangers, I see them in my sisters, my cousins, my aunties, my uncles, grandma, grandpa, moms, dads,” McAdoo said. “This could have been anybody in our community.”
McAdoo hopes to continue to hold spaces like the one held Friday to give members of the community that time and place to heal, while also continuing to educate about racism campus-wide.