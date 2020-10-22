About 15 students attended a protest organized by the University of Kansas Black Student Coalition to show support for protesters in Nigeria Thursday afternoon.
Members of the coalition wrote messages of support in chalk outside Wescoe Hall and on the sidewalk in front of Strong Hall. They also held signs saying “Nigerian Lives Matter” and “#EndSARS," referring to the specialized police force at the center of recent protests in Nigeria.
The protest follows weeks of unrest in Nigeria after protesters there called for a specialized federal police unit, SARS, to be disbanded. SARS has a history of documented abuse, according to Amnesty International. On Tuesday, in response to the protests, Nigerian soldiers opened fire on protesters in Lagos, a major city in Nigeria.
Alexis Moulton, a Lawrence resident studying political science at Arizona State University, learned about the movement recently through news coverage and decided to join the KU protest.
“I think a lot of the reason the people out here are here is to raise awareness for the fact that there’s violence happening on a global scale and it doesn’t just happen here at home,” Moulton said.
Sophomore Ladazhia Taylor, from Kansas City, Missouri, said she felt it was important for students to come together to fight injustice.
“Nigeria and the Africans and people like that, they really came out and showed their support for the Black Lives Matter movement,” Taylor said. “So I really want to show my support for them as well.”