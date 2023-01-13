The sound of Bollywood music, laughter and thuds from dancing fill the room as flowing, colorful garb takes everyone's attention.
This is the University of Kansas Jeeva Bollywood fusion dance team, a group which, since 2008, has been practicing three times a week to perform their creative routines and mashups in local events and competitions nationwide.
The team combines multiple styles of dance like Bhangra, Hip Hop, Classical, South Indian, Contemporary, Tollywood and Bollywood. The hybrid form of music comes from Bollywood, India's film industry.
Their motto, “live to dance,” comes from their team name Jeeva, which is rooted in the Sanskrit term, Jiva, meaning “to live.”
This fall, the team of 10 students performed three times, more than they have done in past fall semesters, according to senior co-captain Keira Dobbs from Maize, Kan. With more in-person events emerging following the pandemic, there is more opportunity to dance.
Subha Sundar, a junior co-captain from Overland Park, has been classically trained in dance since she was five. Choreographing dances and sharing her culture are part of what she loves about being on the team.
However, not everyone in Jeeva has an extensive background in dance. Dobbs is currently the only white participant and has one year of jazz experience prior to Jeeva; the rest is credited to learning online and from her teammates.
Dobbs just wanted to dance in college, and while she tried out for multiple dance groups, the structure and dynamic of Jeeva ultimately drew her in.
In her first year on the team, she drove a car of new members to Kentucky for her first competition when she popped a tire. The group Dobbs bonded with over the highway debacle still participates in the club four years later.
“This club is very important to me because it’s how I met some of my best friends,” Dobbs said. “It’s an opportunity to dance all the time, it’s a creative outlet, and really it’s been an essential part of my college experience.”
During the pandemic, the team still practiced once a week via Zoom by learning dances online and teaching whoever would show up, even with no performance to prepare for.
“We just wanted to keep Jeeva alive,” Dobbs said. “And dance.”
Keeping Jeeva alive also proved important for the third co-captain, sophomore Maya Shanmugam from Overland Park. Shanmugam sought dancing in college and remembered seeing Jeeva when she was little and knowing she wanted to be part of the team then.
“Music, in general, I love, and being able to express that in a different medium with friends and my culture is special,” Shanmugam said.
While in formal events, the dancers wear traditional garb, and their uniform is dependent on the occasion and dance.
On Nov. 12, the team was dressed in all black for ease of dancing their four-minute fusion set incorporating hip hop. The event at Lied Center called INfusion was hosted by Seva Dance, an Indian dance school based in Olathe with 140 students.
“[Jeeva] wanted to take part in the idea of this and found the charity aspect nice,” said Megha Chandramohan, Seva co-founder. “The event was on their campus, so we thought this was a good way to include them and introduce our culture.”
In past years, a few Seva graduates have continued their love for Bollywood dancing with Jeeva, according to Ami Sanjanwala, a co-founder of the dance school.
Other communities at the University, such as the South Asian Student Association (SASA) and Indian Jayhawks, offer cultural event opportunities that Jeeva takes part in regularly.
Most recently, Jeeva danced in mock mehndi, an event with dance, henna, food and other traditional activities to spread awareness of Indian and Pakistani culture.
“I think Jeeva’s special because it’s not exclusively for Indian people; I have a lot of white, Hispanic and Black friends who join me in these community events,” Sundar said. “We celebrate our culture while being able to teach other people about our culture as well.”