Students must order textbooks online through the KU Bookstore in order to maintain social distancing as the University of Kansas begins to reopen for the fall semester.
Textbooks can be ordered through Sept. 14 and can be shipped for free between Aug. 7 and Aug. 19, according to an email sent to students from the KU Bookstore. In-store pickup will begin Aug. 18, and students will receive an email when textbooks are ready with instructions for pickup.
“As we prepare for students’ return to campus, we have made several adjustments to our operations to protect students and our staff from COVID-19,” the email read.
In-store pickup will be available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Orders placed during the first week of class should expect a 48-72 hour turnaround for pickup, according to the email.
The bookstore is open for school supplies, face masks and apparel purchases.
Classes at KU begin Aug. 24.