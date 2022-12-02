Because of a decision within the University of Kansas’ Student Senate to cut KU Transportation’s budget for the 2023 fiscal year, KU Transit has had to readapt bus routes and schedules. The decreased number of transit buses and the new interlining system have caused students to notice a lack of punctuality on their campus commutes.
The decision to reduce KU Transit’s allocated fee was a prioritization issue, according to junior Austin Stiffler, KU's student transportation coordinator. KU Transportation works closely with the Student Senate through a process called Fee Review, in which an organization talks with Student Senate to present the needs and challenges the organization faces.
Transportation Services requested a fee increase of $13.50 for 2023 in order to maintain the same level of service, according to Margretta de Vries, the Transit Program coordinator for KU. This was needed because the cost of providing the service had increased, and the organization had not received increases for several years.
Instead of any increase, the Transportation Operations fee that funds KU on Wheels was decreased by $4. This had a net effect of decreasing the operating budget by a total of $17.50 per student, or more than $750,000 from KU Transit’s annual budget, according to de Vries.
“Our goal is to provide the highest level of service possible within the funding that is provided to us by the Student Senate,” de Vries said.
The Transit program was faced with a choice this year of how to redesign the system after the fee reduction. De Vries said the options were to either cut entire routes or make strategic changes to keep as many routes as possible with lower frequencies.
The program decided that it was important to keep the bus routes, even if they circulated less frequently. Consequently, some routes went from every 20 minutes to every 30 minutes. In effect, KU Transportation has cut approximately a third of service, with minimal changes to where the buses are going.
The consolidation process being used is called interlining. Instead of running two routes with two buses, interlining presents running one bus on two different routes. The bus alternates which route to take, increasing the wait time of riders.
At first, the interlining system caused buses to hit stops right as classes were getting out, resulting in students missing the bus before departure. KU Transportation has since adjusted this, according to Stiffler.
Despite the budget cut of KU Transit, there is progress being made in the eventual construction of a new transit hub, which will be a staging point for the buses—including the KU Bus system. The Central Station at Bob Billings & Crestline Drive is located closer to campus than the current hub.
Additionally, Transportation Services reintroduced SafeBus, a late-night bus route that will drive between 10:30 p.m. and 2:30 a.m. on most Friday and Saturday nights. The route runs every 20 minutes, in a loop between popular destinations like the KU Residence Halls, downtown Lawrence and 14th and Tennessee, according to a press release.