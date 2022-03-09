The Lawrence, Edwards and Leavenworth campuses will be closed Thursday due to snow, according to an alert sent by KU Wednesday night.
All classes, both online and in-person, will be canceled. Weather-essential employees must report to work, while all other employees can work remotely.
Dining services will be open for normal hours, and the KU Memorial Union will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. KU libraries will close at midnight tonight.
If classes and normal campus operations are unable to resume Friday, a notification will go out by 6 a.m. Friday.
The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning for Lawrence, which will be in effect until midnight Thursday. Anywhere from four to seven inches of snow is expected. Road conditions will likely be hazardous, according to the warning.