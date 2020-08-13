Provost Barbara Bichelmeyer said University of Kansas professors would not be notified by the institution if one of their students contracted the coronavirus.
Bichelmeyer said in a weekly COVID-19 update KU will rely on Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health contact tracers and students themselves to notify professors about potential exposure to the coronavirus.
Students who test positive can request online adaptations of course materials from their professors for the period in which they need to quarantine, Bichelmeyer said, and this can be how students notify their professors of their positive test.
“We don't do our own contact tracing,” Bichelmeyer said. “In fact, we can't do our own contact tracing, we have to go through public health officials on that."
After an individual tests positive for the coronavirus in Douglas County, they will receive a call from a health official to conduct contact tracing. The individual will be asked who they came in contact with in the past few weeks and if they were in any large crowds.
Health officials will then contact the individuals who came in contact with the person who tested positive to notify them of their contact with a positive coronavirus case.
KU will "assist Douglas County in contact tracing of our community members when possible, but the actual authority to conduct contact tracing rests with the county," KU spokesperson Erinn Barcomb-Peterson said in an email to the Kansan.
Mike Rounds, vice provost for operations, said in the weekly update that the Protect KU plan relies on students to ensure they’re screening themselves daily for possible symptoms of the coronavirus through the CVKey app and to wear a mask while on campus.
Classrooms at KU have been altered to increase social distancing, in an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
“All of the work that the operations team has done is to set campus up so that when you’re moving around campus … that all of the primary things to keep us safe are kind of at the forefront of your mind,” Rounds said.
Earlier this year, the Kansas Legislature passed a law that made contact tracing voluntary. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt commended state lawmakers’ actions, stating in part the law made the state a leader in protecting civil liberties and privacy.
“Contact tracing is a long-established method used by the public health community to identify and contain contagious and infectious diseases,” Schmidt said in a statement in early June. “But the sheer scope and unregulated nature of contact tracing during the COVID-19 pandemic have left many Kansans concerned about the procedure and about how collected information may be used. With this new statute, Kansas will put in place enforceable statutory protections specifically to protect citizens’ privacy and civil liberties during COVID-19 contact tracing.”
Student Body President Apramay Mishra said students should participate in contact tracing, and emphasized there would be no judgement directed toward individuals who contract COVID-19.
“Once you get the virus, you’re protecting the people you might have given it to,” Mishra said. “You’re giving them a heads up that might be critical.”
Douglas County has at least 765 cases of the coronavirus, according to the local health department. Of the positive cases, 671 are inactive. Most of the cases are within the 18-24 age demographic, which in total, makes up 363 of the reported positive cases.
“We feel good about where we are and our ability to protect people if everybody does the right thing,” KU Chancellor Douglas Girod said. “And again, we’ve demonstrated that works. But we all have to do it.”
KU begins classes Aug. 24.