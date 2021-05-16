The University of Kansas canceled the first commencement ceremony, scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m, due to severe weather, according to an alert sent out through KU’s emergency notification system.
The ceremonies at 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. are scheduled to continue as planned, but severe weather throughout the day could affect those ceremonies as well, according to the alert.
“Severe weather is predicted throughout the day,” the alert said. “The university will do whatever it can to host the remaining two ceremonies as long as it is safe to do so.”
Graduates who planned to attend the first ceremony may attend either of the other two ceremonies if they occur, the alert said.
Since graduates had to deal with the changes of the past academic year, change is nothing new, said Natalie Laperre, a visual communications graduate.
“2020 is throwing so many punches at us, I'm kind of used to this happening,” Lacarrie said. “You can’t control the weather, unfortunately.”
D’Marco Williams, who is graduating with a Masters of Architecture thought KU should have prepared more for the weather.
“I feel like they should always have a plan B,” Williams said. “A lot of people’s families came in town, but we’ll still make the most of it.”
The university said it will continue to provide updates throughout the day about the other two ceremonies on Twitter, email, text and the Commencement website.