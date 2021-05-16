The University of Kansas has canceled the second commencement ceremony, scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m, due to the severe weather forecasted throughout the afternoon and into the evening, according to an alert sent out through KU’s emergency notification system.
KU officials have not decided whether the 6:30 commencement ceremony will occur since severe weather is still forecasted, the alert said.
“Severe weather is predicted throughout the remainder of the day, with dangerous lightning strikes in the area,” the alert said. “The university will do whatever it can to host the 6:30 p.m. ceremony as long as it is safe to do so.”
Guests will not need tickets for the 6:30 p.m. ceremony if it occurs.
“Tickets will no longer be needed for the 6:30 p.m. ceremony, and guests may sit wherever they would like in the stadium,” the alert said.
Earlier in the day, KU canceled the first commencement ceremony, scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m, due to severe weather.
Updates will continue to be pushed out throughout the day via text, email and on the Commencement website.