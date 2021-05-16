The University of Kansas cancelled the final commencement ceremony of the day, scheduled for 6:30 p.m, because of severe weather, according to an alert from KU’s emergency notification system.
Earlier in the day, KU canceled the two previous ceremonies, scheduled for 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. due to severe weather.
“We are sad to report that, due to the continued threat of severe weather in the area, our third and final Commencement ceremony, scheduled for 6:30 p.m., has been canceled,” the alert said. “We know this is a disappointment to graduates and guests, many of whom traveled from out of town to celebrate Commencement on the Hill.”
Thunderstorms and heavy rain have hammered Lawrence intermittently throughout the day, making it difficult to find a window to hold commencement, the alert said.
“While there were periods in which the rain in Lawrence stopped, we could not identify a window in which lightning was not a concern,” the alert said. “Please know, the university prioritized the safety of graduates and guests in canceling each of today’s scheduled ceremonies.”
The university plans to reschedule the commencement ceremonies for next Sunday, May 23. That is also the day scheduled to celebrate the class of 2020, whose commencement was postponed last May due to COVID-19.