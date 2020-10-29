The University of Kansas Career Center is working to ensure students can continue to participate in internships, despite challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The KU Career Center has been facilitating different fairs for students to attend throughout the fall semester, including an internship fair on Oct. 29. All events and meetings set up by the center have been virtual due to the pandemic.
Marshall Miller — event coordinator for the center — organizes career fairs, networking events and panels. This year, the virtual platform Career Fair Plus is being used for these events.
“It allows for students and employers to connect via video, instead of just text-based chat or phone calls,” Miller said. “Students are able to select which employers they want to meet with. The appointments are usually 10 minutes long, they’re not formal interviews or anything like that, it’s just a chance for an employer to share information about themselves with the student and the student can ask questions of the employer.”
Miller said turnout for these types of events is lower than in past years, but he encourages students to attend, even if they’re unsure about their plans for next semester.
“Even if you’re unsure whether it’s the type of internship you want to do, you have no idea until you talk with [the employer],” Miller said. “I had one student reach out to me yesterday and ask if [attending the fairs] were worthwhile and the answer is absolutely.”
Wendy Shoemaker, program director, said the Career Center is in a good position to offer their services virtually to students before the pandemic, so it was an easy transition.
Shoemaker added that although student engagement with the center is slightly down from last year, she thinks students are getting involved in different ways.
“For example, we just got done with our education career fair,” Shoemaker said. “Based on this year’s attendance, we really didn’t see a decline at all. We had the same number of school districts attend and same number of students attend.”
Hannah Shepherd, a senior from Chapel Hill, North Carolina, majoring in unified early childhood education, student-taught a class of third graders at an elementary school in Kansas City, Kansas, this semester. Her class was taught entirely online because of COVID-19.
“I didn’t get a lot of one-on-one time with the kids, which I would have liked,” Shepherd said. “But now I feel like since I’ve taught online, I can teach anywhere.”
Shepherd said she debated taking a gap year over the summer, since she wasn’t sure if KU classes were going to be all online and if she would be able to student-teach. However, a professor advised her to take the opportunity.
“I’m glad I did it, and I would recommend that unless you have a serious health issue or are immunocompromised, then you go ahead and teach, because there are students that need great teachers,” Shepherd said.
Shoemaker said she tells students whose internships may be canceled due to the pandemic that they should seek out other types of experiences, like volunteer work.
“We also have a really good research experience program for undergraduates, which is a fantastic experience for students,” Shoemaker said. “Internships are wonderful, their rewards are fantastic, but there are other ways to get out of class experiences that are engaging, help you learn about the world, help build your connections, and help you develop a new interest.”
If students are interested in finding an internship or other type of work experience through the career center, they can attend fairs and panels, speak with an adviser, or go to HireJayhawks, where entry-level jobs and internships are posted for KU students to view.