For numerous years, the Center for Sexuality and Gender Diversity at the University of Kansas has hosted a month-long series of events for students on campus to participate in, called “Gaypril.”
Gaypril includes three main events, including the Kansas Drag Showcase, Lavender Graduation and the Be You at KU photo event. Smaller events happen practically every day throughout the month of April.
The Kansas Drag Showcase is the keynote event of the entire month for the Center. It will be hosted in the Kansas Union Ballroom, and the Student Union Activities club is helping the Center with this event.
Ash Wilson, the director of the Center, and Zach Parker, program coordinator for the Center, both said that they are most excited for the Kansas Drag Showcase.
Wilson said that they are looking forward to the drag event in specific because of how it brings the community together.
“It’s one of a few times in our academic year where we’re able to reach such a wide audience and make queer and trans topics relevant, or seem relevant, to everyone,” Wilson said. “They’re always relevant, but the drag show makes queer and trans-ness more accessible to everyone.”
Further, they mentioned that they’re excited to see the event actually happen, as so much work has been done behind the scenes by Parker and others.
“I’m also excited because Zach’s been planning this for over a year, and so just the amount of work that has gone into it, it’s energizing and electric for things to come to fruition and for it to be game day,” Wilson said.
Parker said he looks forward to the Kansas Drag Showcase because many of this year’s performers have performed in Brown Bag Drag in the past, the event that the Kansas Drag Showcase evolved out of.
“One of our hosts this year, Ms. Amanda Love, was one of the folks who was in Brown Bag when they were a student at KU, so it’s really fun to see these folks come back to our community and back to KU to perform again in this new version of the show,” Parker said.
This event does not only feature well-established drag performers; in fact, the event includes newer performers and KU students as well. Fifteen or more performers will be present at the drag showcase this year.
The event is free to KU students, faculty and staff, and is only $5 for the general public. Better yet, the proceeds will go toward raising money for the Trans Closet, a program that provides resources such as clothes, makeup, binders and more to trans students on campus, free of charge.
Tickets can be purchased on the KU Ticketing website, and tickets can also be purchased for the meet and greet at either 6 p.m. or 6:30 p.m., and/or the show at 7 p.m.
Lavender Graduation, another key event of Gaypril, is an event that recognizes members of SGD that are graduating. This will be KU’s 13th annual Lavender Graduation, and will take place at 7:30 p.m. on April 20 in the Burge Union, Forum D. The public is welcome to attend.
“The Lavender Graduation, as a whole, is a way for college campuses to celebrate LGBTQIA students, faculty and staff, and then the types of work that those folks do in a space that’s also really safe and accepting for them to be out,” Parker said. “That’s the reason why it started, and it continues to go today because we just have so much awesome work being done by our community, and we want to really show it off.”
Finally, the Be You at KU photo is an event where members of the Center wear their blue t-shirts with their respective LGBTQ+ community’s flag on it, and take photos by the Campanile with KU Marketing and Communications, according to Wilson. This event took place on Friday, April 15.
A comprehensive list of events taking place throughout Gaypril can be found on the SGD’s website.
According to organizers, Gaypril is important to have on KU’s campus for many reasons. First, since students are not on campus during Pride Month in June, Parker said it’s still important to have a month while students are on campus to celebrate the history of Pride.
Also, when the LGBTQIA+ community is talked about in the news, it’s often in a negative way, according to Parker.
“Oftentimes, when our community is talked about in the news or we hear about our community in local areas, it's often in negative ways, right? It’s often from legislation, and new rules or new regulation, or speaking out against LGBTQ folks, in the last couple of years specifically against trans and nonbinary folks,” Parker said. “This gives us a chance, instead, to turn that on its head and to have a celebration in which we get to enjoy the things that make our community special, and get to have a chance to not only learn about each other, but also to engage in some kind of activism as well.”
Wilson said Gaypril is important because it highlights LGBTQIA+ events on campus.
“So my philosophy is that it’s important to have queer and trans things highlighted, as well as incorporated into everything,” Wilson said. “We should not be the only owners of queer and trans things because we can’t be the only ones doing that work, and so it needs to be incorporated into everything. But it’s also important to be highlighted. Gaypril is the highlight.”
Finally, Wilson said the purpose of the Center is to serve queer and trans people, but also to educate others on campus and make the environment safer for everyone.
“I think a lot of folks think that we only serve queer and trans folks, and that’s our primary focus, but we’re here to educate everyone, and so the more people that know we exist, the more impact we can have on changing the campus culture to be more accepting and to be safer for queer and trans folks,” Wilson said.