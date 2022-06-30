The University of Kansas will move undergraduate advising into a new $6 million unit by the beginning of the Fall 2022 semester in an effort to retain students and help them graduate, according to emails sent to the Kansan from University spokeswoman Erinn Barcomb-Peterson.
Jayhawk Academic Advising will be a unit within Academic Success. Advisors will no longer report to individual departments and will instead report to Academic Success, which will provide coordinated supervision, resources and tools, according to an email sent to faculty and staff in May from Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor Barbara Bichelmeyer.
“We have a campus-wide need to establish a consistent student-centered, proactive academic advising experience for all KU undergraduates, regardless of major,” Bichelmeyer said in the email, which the Lawrence Journal-World originally reported on in May.
The University will invest $1.8 million in new funds into Jayhawk Academic Advising to address salary inequities and to create new advising positions with greater responsibility, including assistant and associate director positions, Barcomb-Peterson said.
Whereas in the previous advising model, funding for academic advising came from individual departments on campus, Barcomb-Peterson said funding will now come from Academic Success.
Per the University’s changes, faculty members will no longer be able to serve as faculty advisors to students. Instead, they can work with students as faculty mentors to share advice related to classwork, postgraduate plans or participation in opportunities such as undergraduate research, but students’ advisors will take the role of advising, Barcomb-Peterson said.
“In addition to giving students an advisor whose sole responsibility is helping students progress toward earning a degree, this approach to advising allows faculty to focus more on mentoring, teaching and conducting research,” Barcomb-Peterson said.
Bichelmeyer said the new advising strategy was proposed by deans, vice provosts and directors who serve as leaders of Jayhawks Rising, the University’s strategic plan as a response to student concerns related to advising, specifically within their responses to the National Survey of Student Engagement.
For Jessica Rodriguez, a junior from Olathe who transferred to the University from Graceland University in Iowa, one of those concerns stems from being directed to different advisors in order to answer questions. Rodriguez has had three different advisors throughout her time at the University.
“At my previous college, I had one advisor the whole time, and it was nice to get to know them but I feel like here at KU since I’ve had three, it’s hard to kind of form a bond with them, which I like with an advisor because obviously they’re helping you graduate and helping you set everything up,” Rodriguez said. “I would just rather form a bond with someone and then help me throughout.”
Within Jayhawk Academic Advising, advisors will have a smaller caseload of students of approximately one advisor for 300 students, Bichelmeyer and Barcomb-Peterson said.
Barcomb-Peterson said the smaller caseload will allow advisors to reach out proactively to students to check in on their progress and coursework, Barcomb-Peterson said.
Ann M. Brill, the dean of journalism school, is a co-leader of the initiative to implement the new advising model, alongside vice provost for Academic Success Susan Klusmeier.
“Advising has really been the responsibility of units before and that will continue to some extent, but with the new model, there will be various levels of [who advisors] will be reporting up to and it will be, I think, much more consistent,” Brill said. “People should be getting the same message, not different messages from different places.”
Klusmeier said the University’s investment into advising is “critical to fostering student confidence in their academic advising experience at the University.”
“In order for our advisors to be intentional and personalized in the support they provide their advisees, we are making an institutional investment in our professional academic advisors to ensure they have the resources necessary to provide the best advising experience to all Jayhawks,” Klusmeier said.
Dan McCarthy, an academic advisor in the School of Journalism, has been advising students at the University for the past 17 years. McCarthy said he is excited to be a part of the new unit, and that the administration has answers for why the new unit will benefit students.
“Anytime there’s change, there’s going to be some sense of caution, but within that situation, I have the privilege of having been a generalist in the [Undergraduate Advising Center] and then being a journalism-specific advisor,” McCarthy said. “What that means is I can see benefits of what is going to come out of this, because what I see then is the ability to grow better relationships with students within that environment.”
Ronald Barrett-Gonzalez, a co-chair of the Kansas American Association of University Professors and a professor of aerospace engineering at the University, has been advising students within the School of Engineering as a faculty advisor since 2005.
Barrett-Gonzalez said although the lines of reasoning “are not necessarily bad” for the new unit, he is concerned that to his knowledge, the University did not ask him or other faculty members, students and staff for their input on the change.
Barrett-Gonzalez said he is also concerned about the removal of faculty advisors. He said that as a faculty member, he has knowledge and industry experience that academic advisors may not be able to share with students, and that the opinion of an advisor could outweigh that of a faculty mentor.
“I can’t necessarily say that it would be obvious to just a nameless, faceless advisor that has no connection to our department our our program, never worked a day in the aerospace industry and doesn’t know anybody in any of the other institutions around, to advise them the same way,” Barrett-Gonzalez said.
Before fall 2022, current advisors may be assigned new supervisors, but they will not move office locations, Bichelmeyer said; salaries will not be reduced and advisor positions will not be eliminated.
The University will provide details regarding any changes to advisors’ roles by early August, Bichelmeyer said.
Klusmeier did not directly answer a question that the Kansan sent via email asking why Academic Success is the best place to house the University’s new advising model.
The Kansan emailed Abby Coffin, who is executive director for the Centers for Orientation and Academic Advising Programs, for comment, but Coffin referred the Kansan to questions answered in Barcomb-Peterson’s emails, which Coffin said she helped with.