Jonathan Christensen Caballero, a ceramics artist-in-resident for the Interdisciplinary Ceramic Research Center at the University of Kansas, will soon display his art in The Clay Studio in Philadelphia to bring more eyes to the narrative of the Latino working class in Lawrence.
After graduating with his bachelor's of fine arts from Utah State University, Caballero, 34, received his master's degree from Indiana University before moving to Lawrence in fall 2020 with his wife, Kirsten Taylor.
Figuring Space is an art exhibition at The Clay Studio emphasizing the importance of culture through sculpture. Caballero’s sculptures Seeds of Tomorrow/Semillas de Mañana focus on combining his previous work in his native state Utah and his new life in Lawrence.
A new home in Lawrence
Caballero has taken an interest in local Latin culture and was brought on to work in the upcoming Finding La Yarda exhibit to recreate a home from the 1920s community for the Lawrence Arts Center in 2024. Some works from Seeds of Tomorrow were inspired by the struggles of La Yarda residents.
The Flood/La Inundación depicts a woman using a facial mold of Caballero’s mother standing atop a roof surrounded by water to represent the 1951 flood that leveled La Yarda.
Many of Seeds of Tomorrow’s sculptures are bound together with denim fabric. Latin American workforces are synonymous with denim pants, Caballero said.
“It's amazing how an article of clothing can represent an entire ethnic community,” he said. “I tie the fabric tight together to capture the muscles and represent the labor and history of Latin culture in America.”
Marlo Angell, project director for Finding La Yarda saw Caballero as a perfect fit for the exhibition in part because of his recognition as a sculptor in Lawrence and his attention to Latin appreciation as an artist-in-resident at the Lawrence Arts Center.
“Jonathan found out a lot about La Yarda through many oral histories and made some beautiful mold out of the subject,” Angell said.
Caballero will do facial molds of La Yarda families living in Lawrence, and they will be displayed alongside pieces done by other artists for the Finding La Yarda exhibit. Angell believes Caballero can bring out the project’s community theme through his figurative style of sculpting.
“He is a really talented and passionate artist, and with a Latino background, he was a natural fit,” Angell said.
Identity through diversity
Caballero is of Panamanian and Scandinavian descent. Taking up his father's interest in ceramics, Caballero found his identity in creating art. That sense of identity is something he continues to uncover as he struggled to find people similar to his Latino heritage.
“It's very rare to come across other Panamanians,” Caballero said. “I choose to think about it more like a Pan-ethnic identity of being Latino. That way, I get to learn lots of different people and cultures. Being Panamanian is both a beautiful thing as well as a little lonely.”
Marshall Maude, the chairman of the Department of Visual Art at the University of Kansas, connected with Caballero before moving to Lawrence, inviting him to join the ICRC visiting artists program.
“The world of ceramic arts is pretty small, and Jonathan's work has begun to be recognized nationally, so I thought he would be a great person to bring in,” Maude said.
Maude says he quickly recognized Caballero’s meaning behind his art pieces through Latin American culture and politics and how it can directly impact students.
In the fall, Caballero taught a figurative sculpture course and will teach a wheel-turning course in the spring. The ICRC looks for avenues of diversity in its teachings, Maude said, and Caballero fits into those avenues in his narrative of the Latino community.
Fundamentally, Caballero teaches students to channel a narrative closest to them.
“In figurative sculpting, when I'm trying to include narrative, I try to include it in a way that is open for them [students] to introduce their own story,” Caballero said.
Caballero recalled a student whose project theme was “home” using a face and hand mold of her likeness. The narrative turned into a piece depicting her hand reaching for homemade bread her father used to make her as a child.
“Sometimes it's the smaller the thing that leaves room for the audience to connect with as opposed to making these really broad strokes,” he said.
Making a better workspace for all
Faculty and student relationship diversity is an aspect Caballero appreciated when starting his work at the University. In college, Caballero had mentors who were predominantly White males, he said. Yearning to find different and shared experiences is crucial to Caballero in finding art outside of the dominant Anglo culture.
He wishes to see diversity grow within the University to lead to a more culture-rich environment for future artists to blossom.
“It can be a domino effect, and looking back, I definitely wanted to work with mentors who had a different perspective outside the European lens,” Caballero said.