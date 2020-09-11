The University of Kansas will release campus COVID-19 testing results through an online dashboard that will be updated twice a week, Chancellor Douglas Girod said in a message to campus Friday afternoon.
The dashboard shares the total number of coronavirus tests administered each week, negative and positive results from a singular week, and the percentage of positive tests of students, faculty and staff on both the Lawrence and Edwards campuses. It also shows how many students in KU housing are currently in quarantine or isolation.
The dashboard will be updated every Tuesday and Friday.
In addition to a weekly update, the dashboard shows the total number of tests administered at KU since surveillance testing began in August. The dashboard also includes symptomatic testing data from Watkins Health Services, which began last week, that were not part of the initial mass testing results, Girod said.
As of Thursday, 26,248 tests were administered to KU students, faculty and staff. Of the tests received, 799 were positive. The positivity rate between Sept. 3 and Sept. 9 was 7.65%.
On Sept. 2, two students in KU housing were isolated in Naismith Hall, and on Sept. 8, 22 students in housing were isolated in Naismith.
The Pandemic Medical Advisory Team, which was established to help inform decisions on campus related to the coronavirus, developed a short-term forecasting model that will provide two-week forecasts of new positive cases and hospitalizations, Girod said. The updated forecast will be released once a week on the COVID-19 dashboard, and they will begin releasing forecasts next week.
KU moved from its original entry testing strategy to a new limited testing strategy, Girod announced last week. Watkins is testing only symptomatic patients, people who came in close contact with confirmed positive individuals, and an additional 350 random KU community members weekly to help track the spread of the coronavirus.
“As we’ve said all along, we knew that reopening campus and conducting extensive testing would result in known positive cases,” Girod said Friday. “Our testing results so far remain in line with what we’ve expected and are prepared to manage.”
There are no known hospitalizations of KU students from the coronavirus, Girod said.
There are 717 active cases in Douglas County as of Wednesday, according to Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health. The county reported nine deaths since the pandemic began.
KU expects to see higher positivity rates moving forward because of the nature of testing only symptomatic and close-contact individuals, Girod said.
“Our goal has never been to eradicate COVID-19; rather our goal has been to take science-based steps that allow us to co-exist with it while fulfilling our mission of education, service and research,” Girod said.