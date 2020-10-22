With current director of the Robert J. Dole Institute for Politics Bill Lacy set to retire at the end of 2021, the University of Kansas is beginning its search to find his successor.
According to a news release from Chancellor Douglas Girod Thursday, with the help of former U.S. Sen. Bob Dole, KU created a search committee to find the next director.
“The committee will be chaired by Fred Logan, a long-time and trusted advisor to KU and charter member of the Dole Institute advisory board,” Girod said.
The members of the committee include: Peter Fenn, Joe Gaylord, Adrian Lewis, Fred Logan, Shannon Portillo, Doug Smith and Karen Steward. Fenn, Gaylord, Logan, Smith and Steward are currently Dole Institute advisory board members.
Girod said that he asks that the committee presents him with two to three finalists to fill the position and hopes to name a new director by summer 2021.
“Under Bill’s leadership, the Dole Institute has hosted numerous national and international political leaders, practitioners and journalists; benefitted students and community members through the institute’s ongoing lecture series and nationally recognized programming; fostered a student-oriented culture that provides opportunities for the Dole Institute student advisory board; and pursued many civic engagement initiatives,” Girod said. “In addition to the abovementioned achievements, Bill has been a gracious host and respected ambassador for KU across the state and nation.”