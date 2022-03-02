The University of Kansas has announced a reduction in required indoor masking effective 5 p.m. March 3 following the expiration of the Douglas County mask mandate on March 2.
According to a post on this University site related to the campus mask policy, masks are no longer required in non-classroom settings. The Lawrence Times made note of this in their coverage of tonight's County Commission meeting.
However, after being available to view for a couple of hours, that information is now missing from the website.
A University spokesperson did not provide comment by the time of publication.
The change in University policy means masks will no longer be required in all non-classroom settings, with masks still being mandated in classrooms, on buses, in Watkins Health Center and in childcare centers.
These non-classroom settings where masks are no longer required include libraries, dining halls and research labs, according to the policy.
Prior policy mandated masking in all indoor spaces on campus, including Allen Fieldhouse following the reinstitution of the Douglas County mask mandate.
This change comes after Kansas State University announced that masks would be entirely optional on campus, making them the second state university, after Fort Hays State, to make this change.