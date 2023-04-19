The University of Kansas is changing the requirements for merit scholarship renewal, effective August 2023.
The University is lowering the required GPA from 3.25 to 3.0, as well as eliminating the requirement for merit scholarship students to complete 27 credit hours per academic year, Erinn Barcomb-Peterson, University director of news and media relations, said.
“This change supports KU’s ongoing efforts to remove barriers that inhibit students from progressing toward a college degree and allows KU to be competitive with other institutions whose renewal threshold ranges from 2.5 to 3.0,” Barcomb-Peterson said.
With these new criteria, students who currently have a 3.0 to 3.24 GPA and have lost their scholarships in the past will be eligible to have the scholarship reinstated for the fall semester.
Merit scholarships are given for a student’s first bachelor’s degree or eight semesters of enrollment, whichever comes first, Barcomb-Peterson said.
“With the lowered GPA requirement, exceptions for GPAs close to the cutoff will no longer be granted unless there is documented hardship,” Barcomb-Peterson said.
University Admissions and Financial Aid websites are in the process of being updated to reflect these changes.