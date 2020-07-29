The commencement ceremony for the class of 2020 will take place next May after being delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Chancellor Douglas Girod announced in a statement Wednesday.
The University of Kansas’ plan for a possible fall ceremony was ruled out. Instead, there will be two separate ceremonies in 2021 — one for the class of 2020, and the other for the class of 2021.
“We promised the graduates they would get to walk down the Hill during an in-person event as soon as it’s possible to do so — and that’s a promise we look forward to fulfilling,” Girod said.
The ceremony for 2021 graduates is set for May 16. A ceremony date for the class of 2020 is yet to be determined.
As commencement brings about 25,000 guests to Lawrence, Girod said the University will do it’s best to partner with the community to put on a safe ceremony.
Originally, a commencement ceremony for the class of 2020 was scheduled for May 17 this year. KU previously announced it would delay that ceremony for the fall semester.