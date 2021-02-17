For the graduates of 2020, the coronavirus pandemic has not only created uncertainty in their lives but also in their prospects as they enter the job market.
In 2020, Kyla Christifulli, a senior at the University of Kansas from Paradise Valley, Arizona, was just weeks away from graduation. After taking her last few finals, she now faces the stress of finding a job in the middle of the pandemic.
“I’m excited to graduate, but I’m also scared. I’m worried that with COVID-19 there will be a lack of job opportunities. The last four years I’ve studied to become an event planner, but it’s looking pretty scarce right now because no one is planning events due to social distancing,” Christifulli said.
Many young graduates like Christifulli are entering the workforce for the first time, under the toughest job market in decades. With unemployment rates at a high, past trends show that graduates are less likely to find work and may start off in lower-paying occupations than anticipated.
Christifulli has dreamed of her future career as an event planner for years, but now she may need to reconsider what her “dream job” is going to look like under these new parameters.
“I’m going to have to change my career path in order to get a job, at least at first,” Christifulli said. "I’m hoping with the possibility of a vaccine, there will be more job opportunities in the future.”
Many other industries have been hit hard by the pandemic. A poll from the National Association of Colleges and Employers taken in June revealed that 8% of companies were either planning to or had already revoked job offers to class of 2020 graduates last spring.
Similarly, industries including airlines and transportation, oil and gas, telecommunications, educational services, and government jobs have been hit hard this year.
On top of jobs being revoked entirely, opportunities that would normally be available to students were absent on campus this past semester. Career fairs were canceled and hands-on experiences were lost through the transition from in-person to online classes. A study found that twenty-five percent of employers, who typically would have been recruiting on campus, were absent this fall and are not expecting to hire or will be re-evaluating their hiring needs in January for the upcoming spring.
“I would have never expected graduating college to feel like this,” Christifulli said.
Christifulli isn’t the only one feeling this added pressure while anxiously planning for their future careers. Some graduates, like Katy Kelly from Olathe, Kansas, already had a job lined up for next spring. However, Kelly’s job has still been affected by the pandemic.
“I’m excited to start a new chapter in my life and feel fortunate to be able to already have a job,” said Kelly. “But I’m still nervous to go into the business world during COVID-19.
Kelly is a business student graduating with degrees in both business analytics and marketing. Kelly’s job looks a lot different this year than it would in a normal year, with much uncertainty surrounding the specifics of how a typical day on the job will work.
“My job is supposed to be about 60% travel, but with COVID-19, it will be little to no traveling,” Kelly said. “I’ll have to get used to having conversations with clients over Zoom instead of talking to them face-to-face.”
This has become a common occurrence among many jobs in 2020. A survey from Stanford found that 42 percent of the US labor force has been working from home full-time, as of June 2020.
“I’m nervous to see if I’ll be able to stay in the office or work at home,” Kelly said. “I would prefer to go to the office as a new employee and meet everyone in person and build personal connections with my co-workers.”
Aside from finding jobs and battling the changes the pandemic has posed on the workforce they’re about to enter, students also reflected on how their last semester at the University of Kansas has been changed.
“One of my favorite things about going to KU is walking on campus. It’s sad to think that during my last semester here I wasn’t able to experience the simple joy of walking to class,” Christifulli said.
The graduation celebrations will look different this year than they have in years past, due to social distancing and other COVID-19 protocols. The class of 2020 has also been invited back to campus for a graduation ceremony on May 23.